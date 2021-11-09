One person dead, three hurt after car flips several times in Manitoba municipality

One person is dead and three others, including two children, are hurt after a car flipped over several times in the RM of West Interlake, Man., on Saturday.

The collision took place around 7 a.m. on Provincial Road 325 West, about 16 kilometres west of Ashern, Man.

RCMP officers investigated and determined that the car went on the shoulder of the road and struck the entrance driveway to a field. Mounties said this caused the car to flip several times, with all four people inside ejected from the vehicle.

According to police, no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man from Pinaymootang First Nation and two boys, ages six and two, were all taken to a Winnipeg hospital. They remain in the hospital in stable condition.

RCMP officers, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating.