One person deceased after vehicle strikes pedestrian in London, Ont.

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot along Western Road Monday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened around 1:15 p.m. at 974 Western Road, north of Oxford Street, where a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police add that the involved driver remained on the scene.

Witnesses say the incident involved a pick-up truck and trailer carrying landscaping equipment.

The investigation is currently being handled by the London Police Service Uniformed Division and Traffic Management Unit. Police ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

— With files from CTV London’s Nick Paparella.

London police have now confirmed that a female pedestrian has died as a result of of serious injuries she suffered after being struck by a truck owned by a landscaping company. More at 6. ⁦@CJBK⁩ ⁦@CTVLondon⁩ pic.twitter.com/06VTMoayTq