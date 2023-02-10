One person dies after crash in Norfolk County

Norfolk County OPP say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision southwest of Simcoe.

Police responded to the crash at Turkey Point Road and McDowell Road East on Thursday around 10:16 p.m.

Police say a pick-up truck collided with an unoccupied mini-excavator at the side of the road.

A 55-year-old Otterville,Ont., resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

#NorfolkOPP on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Turkey Point Road and McDowell Road East. One person is deceased and another has been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. The intersection is closed for the investigation. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/0D9zb7VXzH