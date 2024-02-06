One person dies after two crashes in Amherstburg

Windsor police are investigating two crashes in Amherstburg, including one that was fatal.

Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to County Road 20 and County Road 9 for a report of two separate collisions at the same location.

Earlier that morning, an eastbound pickup truck on County Road 20 attempted to turn left onto County Road 9 and struck a westbound SUV.

Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the first collision, another eastbound truck failed to see the collision and struck the rear of the first pickup.

There were no other injuries reported as a result of these collisions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.