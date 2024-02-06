One person dies after two crashes in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating two crashes in Amherstburg, including one that was fatal.
Around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to County Road 20 and County Road 9 for a report of two separate collisions at the same location.
Earlier that morning, an eastbound pickup truck on County Road 20 attempted to turn left onto County Road 9 and struck a westbound SUV.
Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Shortly after the first collision, another eastbound truck failed to see the collision and struck the rear of the first pickup.
There were no other injuries reported as a result of these collisions.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and handA new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.