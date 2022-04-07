One person dies after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

Essex County OPP say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Maidstone.

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 25 in the Municipality of Lakeshore around 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

ROAD CLOSURE: Lakeshore Rd 209 between South Middle Rd & North Rear Rd AND County Rd 46 between Naylor Sideroad & O'Brien Sideroad #Maidstone: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/3IDUopVZqP

Police say a southbound SUV-type vehicle failed to stop while proceeding on Lakeshore 209, collided with an eastbound pick-up truck, sending it off the roadway.

The lone occupant of the SUV was transported by Essex-Windsor EMS to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

The sole occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators were on scene to assist with the investigation.

All roads have since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.