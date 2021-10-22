One person dies, another injured after incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a sudden death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP, EMS, Fire and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to a report of an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

Police say one individual was pronounced deceased. Their identity is being withheld pending the completion of a next of kin notification.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say they would like thank witnesses that provided lifesaving measures on scene.