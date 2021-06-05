One person dies in afternoon collision in Barrie

One person has died following a collision in Barrie Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a motorcycle and car collided near the intersection of Yonge Street and Lockhart Drive shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

a car and a motorcycle

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.

Lockhart Road is closed between Yonge Street and Findbury Street as police continue their investigation.