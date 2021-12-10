One person dies in house fire in Norfolk County

Provincial police say that one occupant of a home in Norfolk County has died following a fire at the residence.

The male victim was initially listed as unaccounted for but his remains were discovered early Friday morning.

Neighours say he rented the home and worked at a farm operation called CW Vandenheede, located at the corner of Highway 3 and Turkey Point Road.

"My heart goes out to everyone who's been affected by that especially the co-workers, family, friends and people in the community," said OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuck.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Turkey Point Road shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of a house engulfed in flames.

A large contingent of Ontario Fire Marhal's Office investigators were on hand throughout the day. They, along with Norfolk County firefighters used an aerial truck to assess damage.

Ontario Fire Marshal Investigator Mike Ross, says the investigation will take days.

"Depending on the actual number of rooms where the fire spread through, it's essentially you're performing eight to 10 individual fire investigations in one big house," he said. "The more rooms that are involved the more information you have to process."

One person was able to escape along with two dogs, however a second individual was not accounted for, according to police.

When the fire was under control the missing individual was found inside the home and pronounced deceased.

Turkey Point Road was closed between Charlotteville Roads 10 and 11 as crews dealt with the fire.

UPDATE - Turkey Point Road house fire claims life of occupant. The #OPP is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. Thoughts and prayers are extended to family members and friends. @NorfolkCountyCA @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCoFire #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/R54Tug0GRO

— With files form CTV London's Gerry Dewan