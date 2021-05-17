One person dies in three-vehicle Caledon collision

One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon.

According to OPP, it happened Sunday around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 10 north of Beech Grove Side Road. OPP say a northbound pickup truck entered the southbound lanes, colliding with an SUV head-on. That SUV then struck a minivan that was also travelling southbound on Highway 10, officers say.

The 82-year-old male driver of the SUV was killed in the collision. The driver of the pickup truck was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the minivan did not report any injuries.

The highway was closed between Charleston Side Road and Dufferin County Road for several hours while police conducted their initial investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 or contact Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by clicking here.