One person dies in trailer park fire in Kawartha Lakes

OPP is investigating a fatal fire at a trailer park in Kawartha Lakes.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a trailer park in Cambray in the overnight hours on Thursday.

One person was rushed to hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as a 62-year-old man from Cambray.

Police have called in the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner to investigate.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to reach out to police.