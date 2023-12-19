One person displaced after Essex fire
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
Essex fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex on Monday night.
There were no reported injuries.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
The cause is listed as undetermined.
