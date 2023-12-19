iHeartRadio

One person displaced after Essex fire


Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex, Ont., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Source: Essex Fire/X)

Essex fire officials say one person has been displaced after a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block Thomas Street in Essex on Monday night.

There were no reported injuries.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

