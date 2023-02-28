iHeartRadio

One person displaced after residential fire


Windsor fire crews responded to a fire on Clemenceau Boulevard near Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (OnLocation/Twitter)

One person has been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.

Fire crews attended the scene at a home on Clemenceau Boulevard near Jefferson Boulevard around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Damage is estimated at $10,000 and the cause has been listed as electrical power cords.

12