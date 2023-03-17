iHeartRadio

One person displaced after Windsor fire


Fire crews on scene at a residential building on Assumption Street in Windsor on March 16, 2023. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

One person has been displaced following a fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Assumption Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Damage was reported as minimal.

There has been no word on the cause or a dollar estimate on those damages.

