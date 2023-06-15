One person displaced after Windsor house fire

One person has been displaced and damage is estimated at $70,000 following a late-night house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.

Update on fire in the 2500 Block of Gail. Damage 70000. Cause accidential. No injuries. 1 person displaced. *MC

According to Windsor fire, the cause has been listed as accidental and no injuries have been reported.