iHeartRadio

One person displaced after Windsor house fire


Windsor fire crews respond to a house fire on Gail Avenue on June 14, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter)

One person has been displaced and damage is estimated at $70,000 following a late-night house fire in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.

Update on fire in the 2500 Block of Gail. Damage 70000. Cause accidential. No injuries. 1 person displaced. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) June 15, 2023

According to Windsor fire, the cause has been listed as accidental and no injuries have been reported.

12