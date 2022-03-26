One person escapes fire at home in north London

One person managed to escape unharmed when fire ripped through a townhouse in north London on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to 30 Silverbrook Dr. around the noon hour to find heavy smoke and flames coming through the front window of a ground-floor unit.

A London fire official confirms the lone occupant, a woman who uses a wheel chair, managed to escape the fire unharmed, along with her dog.

Officials say curtains in the home caught fire and then then spread.

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the officials cause of the fire is under investigation.