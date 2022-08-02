One person extricated from car following three-vehicle crash in southeast Ottawa

One person has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after crash involving two cars and a dump truck Tuesday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Davidson and Hawthorne roads at around 7 a.m. One person was trapped in their car and needed to be extricated by Ottawa firefighters.

Ottawa paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital and another was assessed at the scene.

What caused the crash is unknown. The dump truck and one of the cars ended up in a ditch.