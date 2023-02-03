One person extricated from vehicle after collision in Woodstock

The Woodstock Fire Department said one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated after a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening.

At least one person was transported to hospital, according to the fire department.

It was not immediately clear if the person trapped in the vehicle was sent to hospital.

Photos posted to Twitter from the Woodstock Fire Department just before 10 a.m. on Friday appear to show a pickup truck and a car involved in the collision.

The car appears to have sustained damage to its hood as multiple emergency service providers are on scene.

C shift responded last evening to a 2 vehicle collision at Devonshire and Wellington. One person trapped and had to be extricated. Transported to WGH with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/cj7GpfFWg6