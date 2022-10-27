iHeartRadio

One person fatally struck by GO train in Markham


A GO train is stopped as police investigate a fatality near Markham GO station. (Chopper 24)

One person is dead after being struck by a GO train in Markham on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said it happened just before 5 p.m. near Markham GO station.

No other details about the incident have been released.

The incident led to significant delays on the GO Stouffville line.

York Regional Police also closed the roads near Markham GO station for the investigation. They have since reopened.

