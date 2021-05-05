One person found dead after Sydney Mines, N.S. shed fire: Police

Police in Cape Breton say one person was found dead after a fire in Sydney Mines, N.S. early Wednesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say, at approximately 4 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to a property on Crescent Street in Sydney Mines.

Police say fire services were already on scene of a shed fire at the property, and had located a deceased person inside.

Residents of the home on the property reported the fire when they saw smoke coming from the shed.

Police say the victim is not a resident of the house and their body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identity and cause of death.

The Fire Marshall’s Office and Forensic Identification officers are expected to remain on scene Wednesday as they investigate the cause of the fire.

Police say the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to confirm identity and cause of death.

This is a developing story, it will be updated throughout the day.