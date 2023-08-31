One person found dead in fiery crash in East Gwillimbury
Police say one person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a ditch in East Gwillimbury.
York Regional Police are investigating the collision that happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday on Davis Drive near Centre Street.
Police say the Chevrolet sedan flipped over and was found resting against a hydro pole engulfed in flames.
The victim has not been identified.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local news updates sent to your inbox
Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling west on the two-lane roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting an embankment and catching on fire.
Police closed Davis Drive between Highway 48 and York-Durham Line for the investigation.
They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage or home security of the area around the time of the deadly crash.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.