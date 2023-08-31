One person found dead in fiery crash in East Gwillimbury

Police say one person was found dead inside a vehicle after a fiery crash into a ditch in East Gwillimbury.

York Regional Police are investigating the collision that happened around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday on Davis Drive near Centre Street.

Police say the Chevrolet sedan flipped over and was found resting against a hydro pole engulfed in flames.

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling west on the two-lane roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting an embankment and catching on fire.

Police closed Davis Drive between Highway 48 and York-Durham Line for the investigation.

They are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage or home security of the area around the time of the deadly crash.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.