One person has 'critical' injuries after cement truck rolls over in Wallenstein

First responders were called to Herrgott Road in Wallenstein Wednesday after a cement truck rolled over into a ditch.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said the driver lost control of the truck around 3 p.m. and it overturned before striking a tree near Lawson Line.

The driver, a 55-year-old Kitchener man, was airlifted to a hospital outside the region.

In an email to CTV News, Ornge said the man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with "critical" injuries.

Police said he had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hergott Road was closed between Lawson Line and Geddes Street for several hours while police investigated.