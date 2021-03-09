One person has died and another was rushed to hospital after a stabbing in North York on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to a home near Chiswick Avenue and Hearst Circle, just east of Jane Street, around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

A man believed to be in his 70s was found by officers suffering from serious stab wounds.

“They initiated first aid but unfortunately his injuries where too severe. He was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Duty Insp. Ishmail Musah told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

A second man, who police have identified as the suspect, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is believed to be in his mid-30s.

Police previously said in a social media post that the suspect may have injured himself, but Musah would not confirm this detail, saying only that the man is now under arrest in connection with the incident.

Police said they could not confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim at this time.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is now investigating the case.