One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron

One person has died and a 7-year-old boy has been pulled from water in Kincardine.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.

When first responders arrived to the scene at Station Beach, community members had pulled the boy from the water, he was taken to hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Emergency responders pulled a 66-year-old man from the water who was unresponsive. Live-saving efforts were initiated before being taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, the incident is considered non-suspicious an identities of the involved are being withheld out of respect for the family.