One person has died, child expected to recover after being pulled from Lake Huron
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
One person has died and a 7-year-old boy has been pulled from water in Kincardine.
Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, South Bruce OPP were called for an unresponsive person in Lake Huron.
When first responders arrived to the scene at Station Beach, community members had pulled the boy from the water, he was taken to hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.
Emergency responders pulled a 66-year-old man from the water who was unresponsive. Live-saving efforts were initiated before being taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to police, the incident is considered non-suspicious an identities of the involved are being withheld out of respect for the family.
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.
-
More than $80K in damages done during Hearst vandalism spreeOntario Provincial Police say they have made an arrest in connection to the recent spree of vandalism in the Town of Hearst.
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes awayWard 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayorThe Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.