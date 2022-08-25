One person hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Meaford: OPP

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Meaford, police say.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, emergency crews were called to a collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the area of Sideroad 4 and Foster Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any charges.

"The matter remains under investigation, and further updates will be provided as they become available," a police release stated.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online.