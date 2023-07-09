One person hospitalized after collision in New Tecumseth

One person has been hospitalized in a crash described as 'serious' by emergency responders.

According to the New Tecumseth fire chief, a motorcycle and passenger vehicle collided on Hwy. 89 at the 6th Line and 10th Side Road intersection around 12:30 p.m.

Vehicles have been removed and the highway is now fully reopened.

One person was transported to Stevenson Memorial Hospital, although the extent of their injuries isn't known.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.