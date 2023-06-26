iHeartRadio

One person hospitalized after collision involving dirt bike and ATV


An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a dirt bike and ATV on a trail in Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police say the crash happened late Sunday afternoon on the Victoria Rail Trail Corridor.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the trail north of Sommerville 11 Concession temporarily for the investigation.

The area has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

