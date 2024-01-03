One person hospitalized following armed pharmacy robbery in Oakville
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
One person has been taken to a hospital in Hamilton following an armed robbery in Oakville on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at a drug store on Abbeywood Drive, just east of Third Line and north of Highway 403.
Halton Police confirmed to CP24 that one individual has minor injuries after being stabbed.
Two male suspects are currently at-large. Police have not released any descriptive details at this point.
The investigation is ongoing.
