One person hospitalized following stabbing in ByWard Market
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing in the ByWard Market that sent one person to hospital.
Ottawa paramedics say one person is in serious but stable condition.
Paramedics said they were called to York Street east of Sussex Drive at around 5:10 a.m. One male victim was taken to the hospital.
No other details about the victim were immediately available.
Ottawa police investigators had taped up a section of York Street Saturday morning. Evidence markers were placed around the area.
"An injured party was transported to the Civic hospital with unknown injuries at this particular time," said Sgt. Lenworth Vaz at the scene. "Our investigative section is taking charge of this matter."
Vaz said the age of the victim is currently unknown.
In a release, the Ottawa Police Service confirmed one person was stabbed.
The section of York Street where police were investigating was reopened by noon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
