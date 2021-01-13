Provincial police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision near Belwood.

Officials tweeted about the collision at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, saying it happened on Wellington Road 18, west of Wellington Road 26.

They say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

All lanes were initially blocked by the crash. Officials expect the scene will be cleared by 4 p.m.

#WellingtonOPP @CWFireChief on scene of serious collision on Wellington Rd 18 west of Wellington Rd 26.#Belwood All lanes are currently blocked. ^km pic.twitter.com/ysFe5VQ4L5