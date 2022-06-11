iHeartRadio

One person hospitalized in Huntsville crash

One person was sent to hospital after a crash in Huntsville on Sat. June 11, 2022 (Twitter: @HLOBfire)

One person was transported to hospital after a collision in Huntsville Saturday.

Fire officials say the collision happened on Ravenscliffe Road near Buck Lake. Photos posted on social media appear to show the vehicle crashed into a tree.

One person had to be extricated and was taken to hospital.

According to officials, the injuries were minor in nature.  

