One person hospitalized with serious injuries after Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are investigating after a shooting at an apartment building in Etobicoke left one person seriously injured on Tuesday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Willowridge Road, west of Martin Grove Road, just after 10:30 p.m., for reports of someone shot in a building.

When they arrived, officers located one person with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

