One person in critical condition, 3 others injured, after multi-vehicle collision in Ramara

Four people are in hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Ramara on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics say one patient, a man in his 30s, was airlifted via Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

According to provincial police, three vehicles were involved in the crash in the intersection of Highway 169 and Ramara Township Road 46.

Police closed the area between Concession Road 10 and Concession Road 12 for the investigation.