One person in critical condition after crash in Barrie

A collision involving a bicycle and vehicle in Barrie sent one person to the hospital.

Paramedics attended the area near the intersection of Ardagh Road and Ferndale Drive, where the cyclist and vehicle collided just before 6 p.m.

Paramedics say one person is in critical condition.

Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.

They have not confirmed if any charges have been laid.

