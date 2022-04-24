One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
It happened near the intersection of Ardagh Road and Ferndale Drive where paramedics say a bicycle and a vehicle collided just before 6 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are continuing their investigation into what may have caused the crash and have not confimed if any charges have been laid.
