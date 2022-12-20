iHeartRadio

One person in critical condition after weekend crash


image.jpg

One person is in critical condition following a crash in Woodstock on Sunday.

Around 10:35 a.m., police, EMS and fire were called to the area of Mill Street and Simcoe Street.

A 41-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 56-year-old man was assessed for minor injuries.

Streets in the area were shut down while police investigated. 

