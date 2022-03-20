One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fire

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded just before 7:15 p.m. and arrived at the home on Albert Street West to find flames and thick smoke.

According to paramedics, there were two people inside the home when the fire began.

Paramedics say one person was able to exit the home safely without injuries while a second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word yet on a cause or damage estimate.