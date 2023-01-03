One person in critical condition following three Tuesday morning fires

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a trio of fires Tuesday morning, including one that left a person in critical condition.

STELLA AVENUE

Fire crews were first called to a fire in a vacant one-storey home on Stella Avenue near Salter Street at 6:44 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire service said heavy black smoke and flames were coming from the house by the time crews arrived.

Firefighters put out the fire using aerial ladders due to the structural instability of the house. The fire was declared to be under control at 8:35 a.m.

The WFPS said the house is significantly damaged and will be demolished.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

SARGENT AVENUE

Later Tuesday morning, at 9:01, the WFPS responded to a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

According to WFPS, firefighters searched the building and helped some residents evacuate, with one person taken to hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews attacked the fire from inside the building and had it under control within an hour.

No damage estimates are available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FERRY ROAD

At 9:56 a.m., the WFPS attended a fire in a one-storey home on Ferry Road near Ness Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the flames from inside the home, and the fire was under control within an hour.

Firefighters say no one was inside, and no one was injured.

The WFPS believes the fire was accidental and related to the electrical system.

No damage estimates are available.