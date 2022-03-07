One person in critical condition following three vehicle crash

One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Archibald Street and Mission Street on Monday.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of one of the vehicles is in critical condition, while everyone else involved the crash is considered stable.

Police are still determining what caused the crash.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said the on-scene component of the investigation is finished and the intersection is open. The driver who went to the hospital in critical condition on Monday remains in critical condition on Tuesday morning.

Details are limited at this time.