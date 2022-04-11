One person in custody after incident in Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an "ongoing incident."
According to a social media post by poilce around 10 p.m., officers warned of a "heightened police presence" on Harvey Street and asked people to avoid the area.
#EssexOPP are advising of an ongoing incident on Harvey Street in the Town of Essex. Expect a heightened police presence. Please avoid the area. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/RcCfu5QucP— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 11, 2022
The incident wrapped up several hours later around 5 a.m. with one person in custody.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closureFor the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculumA professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.