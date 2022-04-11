One person in custody after incident in Essex

Harvey Street in Essex, Ont. has reopened after what OPP described as an "ongoing incident."

According to a social media post by poilce around 10 p.m., officers warned of a "heightened police presence" on Harvey Street and asked people to avoid the area.

#EssexOPP are advising of an ongoing incident on Harvey Street in the Town of Essex. Expect a heightened police presence. Please avoid the area. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/RcCfu5QucP

The incident wrapped up several hours later around 5 a.m. with one person in custody.