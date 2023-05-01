One person in custody after standoff in Saskatoon
Web Journalist
Rory MacLean
Saskatoon police took one person into custody following a standoff on Avenue R on Monday.
Police put out an advisory around 2 p.m. asking people to avoid the area of 19th Street and Avenue R South.
Officers from the tactical support unit and the bear cat were on scene as officers attempted to get someone to exit the home.
A number of people were inside the home, including some children.
It’s not currently known if police intend to lay charges against the person taken into custody, but a spokesperson said more details would be released on Tuesday.
The scene was cleared by about 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Saskatoon police.
