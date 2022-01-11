One person in custody following 14-hour standoff in Winnipeg's North End

One man has been taken into custody following a nearly 14-hour standoff in Winnipeg’s North End.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers went to a home in the 400 block of Anderson Avenue near Salter Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, because they believed a suspect in one of their investigations was inside the home.

Officers allege the suspect was not being cooperative, noting the standoff lasted until about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

One man was taken into custody without incident or injury.

Officers did not provide details on whether the suspect was armed or what investigation led them to this home.

Police will be providing more information on the incident on Tuesday.

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers.