One person in custody following 'Barricaded person' in Vanastra

One person has been taken into custody following a "barricaded person" investigation in Huron County.

OPP responded to the scene in Vanastra around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The initial call was for a disturbance at a townhouse on St. Charles Place.

Police tell CTV News the residence is being held pending further investigation and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.