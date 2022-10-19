One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police posted a Tweet indicating they have taken one person into custody after an early morning investigation on Huron Court in Innisfil.
Neighbours in the area said they saw the police presence in sometime after midnight Wednesday.
"I saw like five or six cops, plus the dog, everyone just running that way, and that was at the beginning of the night, 12 something, one o'clock. Lasted all night by the looks of it," said David Pereria.
"I woke up at three o'clock in the morning to go to work for four, and all I saw was a whole whack of cop cars," said Craig Taylor.
Several hours later, around 9 a.m., the OPP Twitter post stated the immediate area was contained and being evacuated.
Police said there was no threat to the general public and the nearby Alcona Glen Elementary school was unaffected.
Roughly an hour later, around 10 a.m., the OPP noted that a man surrendered and was in police custody.
Officers have since cleared the scene and reopened the area.
