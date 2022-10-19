One person in custody following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.

One person is in custody Wednesday afternoon following an “extensive” weapons investigation involving a barricaded man that lasted almost 19 hours in Woodstock.

According to a press release from the Woodstock Police Service, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a “weapons-related incident” in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue in the City of Woodstock.

Upon police arrival, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, where police then contained the area and began negotiations.

Police say that by 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, a 40-year-old Woodstock resident was arrested following a nearly 19-hour-long standoff involving Woodstock police, the Waterloo Regional Police Service and OPP.

The accused has been charged with weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon and mischief.

At the height of the investigation, Oxford Road 17 at Vansittart Avenue, Devonshire Avenue at Light Street and Vansittart Avenue at Vincent Street were closed to the public.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the area has been cleared by police and all roads have been reopened.

The investigation continues.

“The Woodstock Police Service would like to thank the public for their cooperation during this investigation,” the release says.