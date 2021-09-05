iHeartRadio

One person in hospital after crash in Barrie

One person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.

According to the fire crews, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Georgian Drive.

Barrie police have not provided an update on the severity of injuries.

Georgian Drive was reduced to one lane for the clean-up efforts, however, all lanes reopened soon after.   

