One person in hospital after 'shooting incident' near Clinton, Ont.
One person is in hospital with serious but stable conditions following a shooting incident near Brucefield, Ont.
According to police, officers responded to an altercation on Bannockburn Line near Mill road.
The victim was transported to hospital by air ambulance.
Two people have been taken into custody on firearms related charges and police continue to investigate the incident.
Police also believe this is an isolated incident and say there is no evidence to suggest there is any threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
