One person in hospital after two vehicle crash near Arthur

One person is in hospital following a two vehicle crash near Arthur on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 109 and Wellington Road 106. One of the vehicles ended up in the ditch on the side of the road.

Paramedics transferred one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

The road was closed around 12 p.m. but should reopen shortly. One vehicle has already been cleared from the scene.