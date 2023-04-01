One person in hospital following house fire in Windsor’s Sandwich neighbourhood

Firefighters in Windsor spent early Saturday morning battling a blaze at in the city's west end.

Crews reported the blaze on social media just before 7 a.m., noting fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Queen Street near Prince Road.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by 8:30 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation but emergency responders said they are in stable condition.

Fire crews have deemed the cause as "accidental" but did not provide a damage estimate.