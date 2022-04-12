One person in hospital following shooting in Halifax: police
One person is in hospital following a shooting in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue in Halifax.
Just before 9:20 p.m., police received a 911 call from someone hearing gunshots.
Once on scene, police found a person who had been shot. Police say EHS treated the person and transported them to hospital. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.
Police say there is no immediate threat to the general public, nor any ongoing safety concerns to be aware of.
Members of the Patrol Division, General Investigative Section, the K-9 unit and Forensic Identification Section are continuing the investigation.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020.
