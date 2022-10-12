One person in hospital following Wednesday night collision

One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m., when a motorcycle collided with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 50 Street S.W.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, police said, adding that the person was conscious and breathing.

Some southbound lanes were closed.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB Macleod Tr and 50 Ave SW, the road is closed SB. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/QCKJE0tash